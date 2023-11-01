Daru hospital staff facilities

Australian High Commissioner, Jon Philp, joined Governor of Western Province the Taboi Abi Yoto, National Department of Health Deputy Secretary Ken Wai, along with local MPs and health officials to mark the start of the project, which will be delivered in partnership with Western Provincial Health Authority (WPHA) and the National Department of Health.

Australia has a long-standing and proud connection with the people and communities of Western Province, the largest and most remote Province in Papua New Guinea.

The construction of the new accommodation precinct is part of a broader commitment to improve health outcomes for around 300,000 people across the province. Through this high-quality new staff accommodation, Australia is supporting the WPHA to attract and retain experienced health professionals to Daru.

“Health services and hospitals need skilled, professional staff, and those people need high-quality facilities for their own wellbeing and livelihood. This project will support growth of the vital health workforce in Western Province,” said the High Commissioner at the event.

The accommodation will be built in a phased approach to limit disruption to local services and employees. Importantly, the current staff housing adjacent to the hospital will remain until the new facilities are completed, expected to be in mid-2025.

The new buildings will provide accommodation in architecturally designed, energy efficient duplex houses along with short-stay accommodation for visiting staff and students. Safety for all residents continues to be a priority, with secure perimeter and internal fencing. Australia continues to support high quality, environmentally friendly and climate resilient infrastructure. The project’s sustainability features include solar street lighting, improved drainage and rainwater catchment, and new sanitation and sewerage treatment plant.

The first stage, including site preparation and ground works, is expected to be completed in the first half of 024. There will be a focus on local workforce participation throughout the entire staff accommodation project, including access to formal trade qualifications for local construction workers to build local technical skills and capabilities.