Dame Carol Kidu receives well deserved award

She was made a Dame Commander of the Order of the British Empire in January 2005 and in February 2009, where she was made a knight of the Légion d'honneur by France, for "her dedication to helping women, young girls, children, the physically and mentally impaired and her commitment to fighting discrimination".

She is the first citizen of Papua New Guinea ever to receive this award, she accepted the award on behalf of the people of Papua New Guinea.

Dame Kidu's appointment acknowledges her outstanding contributions to human rights, community development, and international relations.

She has been a tireless advocate for various causes, such as ending domestic violence and child abuse, improving health services for women and children, and addressing HIV and AIDS.

Her extensive service to Papua New Guinea as a former Member of Parliament and Minister for Community Development from 2002-2011, as well as her continued efforts as a private citizen, have earned her this well-deserved recognition.

The Australian High Commission are honoured to have partnered with Dame Kidu on the "Women in Leadership Support Program," supporting women's leadership in PNG.