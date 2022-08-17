DAL to strengthen systems

Discussions were based on the Audit reports given in and assessed, whilst issues were discussed. The 1st meeting held on the 1st of June, 2022 was after quite some time since they last met.

Acting Secretary for DAL, Dr. Nelson Simbiken, spoke about the many issues faced and it was time to fix issues. He said that entities needed to now be focuses and realigned to the government’s policies.

“In the agriculture sector we have seen the need for the sector to start working together and collect appropriate data so that we can measure the real contribution of the agriculture sector to the economic growth and the GDP of this country. We want to see in a coordinated manner capital investment programs that are been invested in the agriculture sector and at the same time we want to see government expenditures for agriculture sector especially DAL to deliver on the government policies that the government come up with in very five years cycle,” he said.

Dr. Simbiken added that the department needs to focus on working towards good governance, accountability, returns for rubber, copra, rice etcetera.

Deputy Secretary for the Department of Finance, Samuel Penias, chaired the meeting and stated that the meeting was crucial as many organizations needed to be audited well, as it helps.