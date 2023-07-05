DAL Officers to better serve in provinces

Minister for Agriculture, Aiye Tambua expressed recently that many officers are idle, when they should be more practical. He said they would be more active working in other provinces.

Minister Tambua since assuming the ministry portfolio it is evident the some officers within the department are lazy or idle.

“We stay in Port Moresby and we have seen that we have close to 200-300 staff just sitting down in front of the computer playing card games on the phone,” he said. “Like your Governor for (Western Province) said, we don’t have DAL officers working on the ground, which is true. I have recognized this and it’s not just in Western Province, but in all provinces.”

He said some of the positions these officers hold would better serve provinces.

Tambua and colleague Minister for Livestock Seki Agisa shared similar sentiments on the challenges faced in the country’s agriculture and livestock sector during the launch of the Kiunga Agro-Industrial Centre and Vanilla Project in Samagoes in North Fly District.

“Now underneath the Marape-Rosso Government we said that Agriculture department will become a policy department only.

“All the staff will go to the province and revive the work of agriculture in the country, we will see changes in the agriculture department.

“We have been wasting money (in) Port Moresby. The real work of agriculture is not funded and is used (on) other things,” said Minister Tambua.