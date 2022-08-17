DAL must align to government policies

DAL Acting Secretary Dr. Nelson Simbiken, spoke about the Marape-Rosso government. One of the key things he raised was Prime Minister, James Marape’s speech on private-public partnership.

He stated that every five year cycle of government policies, DAL is identified and entrained in the Medium Term Development Plan. Dr Simbiken added that he would like to ensure that DAL is in order to ensure the annual work program are being developed and funding is properly used.

“The deliverables and the targets to achieve for the sector is all in the Medium Term Development Plan. We have had three Medium Term Development plans. Medium Term Development Plan four will be presented to the government; the new government that has been formed. These plans are achieving this sustainable development plan goals 2010-2030 and Vision 2050,” he said.

“The government money being spent in the agriculture sector are inclusive of the sub sectors like coffee, cocoa, rubber, spice, copra, oil palm and DAL would like to see if there is returns to those investments.

“The current audit committee has been setup so the government funding and expenditures are being governed well, the spending of the government money is compliance process in place and mechanism that funds are utilised well,” said the Acting Secretary.

Dr Simbiken said they need to deliver the matrix in the Marape-Rosso government.