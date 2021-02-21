DAL home ownership and storage facility

DAL has identified undeveloped land in under Portion 1468, Moitaka, Granville, land occupied by DAL under a “Certificate Authorizing Occupancy” arrangement with the State.

Prime Minister, James Marape, says “DAL has entered into an agreement with the developer – Glory Estate Limited, to develop the property under ‘Public Private Partnership’ arrangement for the Staff Home Ownership Scheme including those of the Agriculture Commodity Boards.

“All administrative processes and statutory requirements have been appropriately addressed through consultative processes with the Department of Lands and Physical Planning, NCDC, Water PNG and PNG Power Limited,” Prime Minister Marape said.

The Prime Minister said the Government looked forward to developing more housing arrangements for public servants throughout the country.