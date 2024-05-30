Daki offers support to Yambali people

Minister for Commerce and Member for Tambul Nebilyer, Win Daki, has expressed sympathy to the people of Yambali village in the Mulitaka area, Enga Province for the devastating landslide that took the lives of many, destroyed homes and displaced scores of families.

“We have lost many loved ones. In this time of great sadness, I stand with you.

“Your strength in the face of this tragedy shows the resilience of our people. I promise to assist with the relief efforts alongside Governor (Wai) Rapa.

Relief efforts and disaster emergency response continues in the impacted region of Enga.

Bilateral partners including Australia, the United Kingdom, European Union, New Zealand and India have responded to Papua New Guinea in its time of need.

The Australian Air force, yesterday, flew in relief supplies to Port Moresby. Two lots of trips were made to Wapenamanda on the day. Similar trips to bring supplies and other forms of aid will continue.