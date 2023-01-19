 

Dadae retains GG post

BY: Freddy Mou
12:59, January 19, 2023
240 reads

Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae has been voted for a second term as Governor General of Papua Guinea. Sir Bob is the first vice regal to be voted a second time to the post.

Sir Bob received 71 votes and Winnie Kiap received 33 in the second round of voting. Steven Pokawin, the third candidate to nominate as GG, was voted out in the first round.

Member for Kiriwina-Goodenough and Deputy Leader of Opposition, Douglas Tomuriesa was first to congratulate Sir Bob and the two candidates.

“The Governor General must remain impartial at all times,” Tomuriesa said.

“The Governor General is the guardian of the PNG Constitution. His election is an election of confidence and he must serve the interest of this nation.

“The buck stops with you Governor General,” he added.

More to come…

Tags: 
Governor General of Papua New Guinea
Grand Chief Sir Bob Dadae
Winnie Kiap
Author: 
Freddy Mou
  • 240 reads