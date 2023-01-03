Dabaris 9s to host 4th season

It is expected to be played across the entire central province in 13 zones before the winners come to Port Moresby for the finals in early February.

The tournament is structured to bring the competition right down to remotest Central to allow for more village based teams to participate rather than just Moresby based.

This annual offseason tournament is sponsored by Goodman Fielder International through its Skel Rice brand. It is targeted to identify and expose more new talent from rural Central who could potentially be scouted into the Central Dabaris team.

This is its 4th year running and could be the biggest yet in terms of new teams joining the competition for the first time.

Tournament Coordinator Micky Kone, said this year they have received overwhelming interest from 13 zones covering Hiri East and West, Amazon Bay, Marshall Lagoon, Aroma Coast, Rigo Central and Coastal, Kairuku East and West, Mekeo, Goilala and Koiari.

Kone said teams will play for respective Zone cash prize of K3,000 with winners advancing to the Championship round for grand cash prize of K15,000.

He explained that at the end of 9s tournament they will announce a squad be included into the Central Dabaris preseason camp.