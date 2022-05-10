DA Appointments Cease

DPM Secretary, Taies Sansan said in light of the looming National General Elections, following directions are now issued:

All proposed changes to the current Acting District Administrators are to cease until a new Government is formed. This means whoever has been acting or is currently acting on a vacant District Administrator position must not be changed until a new Government is formed. All selection and recruitment of new District Administrators following proper processes are to be completed in consultation with the Department of Personnel Management and the Department of Provincial & Local Level Government before the date of the Issue of Writs (as Open Members) are part of the process. Failing the completion of the process in No.2 above, the selection process is ceased until the formation of the new Government (new Open Member can be consulted). Any appointments of the District Administrators expiring during the period of the National General Elections, Provincial Administrators are to ensure that the incumbent continues to act until the new Government is formed, so the new Open Member can be consulted.

Secretary Sansan is reminding all Provincial Administrator’s to exercise caution due to the impending National General Elections and conduct such selections and appointments with reasonable care that may not jeopardize the operations of the public service machinery in the Provinces and Districts.

“Provincial Administrators are put on notice to ensure that the rule of law is followed,” said Sansan.

She added, “It is important to note that compliance of the processes to the Public Services (Management) Act, the Regulations, the Public Service General Orders, and the District Development Authorities Act 2014 is maintained at all times.”

The instruction is also made in compliance to the NEC Decision No.137/2022, which approved that all HR Powers removed from agency heads in 2019 are to remain with the Secretary for the Department of Personnel Management until completion of the GoPNG Payroll & HR Framework Audit by Deloittes.