Cutmore fine K37, 000

David Cutmore is the Australian pilot who flew the aircraft that crashed into the bushes of Papa-Lealea village in Central Province last year.

In his sentencing verdict handed down this afternoon, Magistrate Alex Kalandi said the court found it appropriate to order David Cutmore to pay a fine of K37, 000 instead of a custodial sentence for the two charges he had pleaded guilty to, under the Civil Aviation Act.

David Cutmore, 52 years old was fine K30, 000 for the first charge of operating an aircraft in a careless manner and K7, 000 for the second charge of operating an aircraft without proper documents.

The court ordered that he pay the full amount in two months’ time.

However, Cutmore indicated that he does not have the money to pay the fine of K37, 000.

Magistrate Kalandi told Cutmore that he is in the view that he has the money given his involvement in the biggest drug bust in PNG’s history.

He told Cutmore’s lawyer to submit sufficient evidence to prove that he does not have the K37, 000 to pay the fine.

Meanwhile Cutmore will return to court in two weeks’ time to appear for charges of dealing with criminal property.