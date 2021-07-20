Customs Recovers K2.6 million

The importer made a false declaration to Customs by grossly under-valuing the taxes payable and under-declaring the goods to Customs.

Customs Chief Commissioner David Towe said the amount recovered included K1,027,167.11 in Customs excise duties and taxes, a 100% penalty of K1,027,167.11 and a K542,344.33 in late penalty fee.

The importer was alleged to have lodged an entry for the importation of 1,864 cartons of soft drinks, water, cider beer and ready mixed alcoholic drinks. The Customs duty on these items totaled K48, 144.66, which the importer had paid.

However, the container was put through the container x-ray facility and found to contain the cartons of alcohol that carried a payable tax of K1,075,311.71.

The Chief Commissioner stated that despite paying the imposed fees and fines in full, the importer would still be prosecuted for contravening the Customs Act 2020, as amended.

The importer stands to face charges relating to false declaration to Customs, attempting to smuggle dutiable goods and attempting to evade payment of taxes to the State.

The Chief Commissioner warned importers that they stand to face hefty penalties if their activities were found to be in breach of the Customs Act after Parliament passed amendments to the provisions of the Customs Act in November 2020.

”Customs strongly warns all importers, exporters, brokers, agents and other businesses who deal with customs in Papua New Guinea that the penalties under the amended Customs Act 2020 have increased significantly up to 200% of the attempted tax evasion,” warns Towe.

“The penalties on any other breaches of the have also increased significantly.

“We urge all our tax payers to ensure strict compliance with the tax laws, declare your taxes correctly, and pay them on time to avoid the severe fines and penalties,” he added.