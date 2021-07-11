Customs Help Improve Tax Compliance

Towe said, “We are pleased to hear about significant improvements in sales by legitimate businesses exceeding projections in the first half of 2021 because of Customs enforcement and compliance interventions.”

“Illicit and non-tax paid products in the market have been reduced significantly and business is thriving again.

“It’s truly amazing and we are excited. If the current trend continues our future looks promising.

“Our strict enforcement efforts and compliance activities have resulted in a significant decline in illicit and non-tax paid products in the shops and markets, especially illicit cigarettes and counterfeit cigarettes,” he said.

Towe added that the amendments to the Customs Act and increased penalties are producing the required results.

He said, “We expect our tax collections to increase this year with the reduction in non-tax paid products and control on evasion of tax payments.”

The Customs Chief Commissioner said that Customs would continue to do everything it can to improve tax compliance and create a competitive environment for taxpayers, industry players and businesses.