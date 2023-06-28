Curfew extended in West New Britain

The curfew, which expired on Sunday, June 25, will now be extended for an additional six months. The committee, during an emergency meeting held at the Liamo Reef Resort in Kimbe, also decided to extend the liquor restrictions that were imposed alongside the curfew.

Governor Sasindran Muthuvel, who announced the resolutions after the meeting, revealed that a total of five resolutions were passed.

One of the resolutions called for the immediate allocation of K5 million from the Minister for Internal Security, Peter Tsiamalili Junior, to cover the outstanding expenses incurred during the previous two months of curfew operations.

The funding is deemed necessary to settle the financial commitments accumulated during that period.

Additionally, the committee endorsed a request for the national government to expedite the recruitment of 200 police reservists, as per the existing arrangements with the Police Commissioner.

This measure aims to strengthen law enforcement efforts in the province. The committee further recommended that the National Executive Council intervene and facilitate the swift establishment of a police barracks near Kimbe Town.

The funding for the police barracks will be provided through the New Britain Palm Oil Limited Tax Credit Scheme.

Provincial Police Commander, Superintendent Peter Barkie, announced that the curfew and liquor restrictions are now in immediate effect as of yesterday afternoon.

The extension and reinforcement of these measures aim to ensure peace, order, and the safety of the residents in West New Britain Province.

