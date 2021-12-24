Cultural Institutions In Disrepair

Host to three cultural institutions, the National Film Institute, National Performing Arts Troupe based in Goroka and the Provincial Cultural Centre based in Kainantu in Eastern Highlands Province has not been able to fund these institutions.

National Cultural Commission Executive Director Steven Kilanda said that if there were any funding available it would not be sufficient enough to cater to them.

He said Eastern Highlands Province is the gateway to the rest of the highlands provinces yet its cultural institutions are rotting due to blatant neglect.

In his recent visit, Kilanda expressed his disappointment at the Eastern Highlands Provincial Government and its administration. He presented about K100, 000 in cash and kind to the three cultural institutions in show of support and hope of rehabilitating them.

Kilanda and his team travelled to Kainantu and presented a cheque for K20, 000 to help renovate the Eastern Highlands Cultural Centre. To maintain the yard, he provided a lawn mower and slasher with a further K5000 each to long-time potter and weavers who have been there since the establishment of the centre.

In Goroka, Kilanda and his team presented a cheque of K60, 000, two laptops, and a camera to the National Performing Arts Troupe. The funding would help it fix its ablution block, drainage system and interior of the Raun Raun Theatre. A further K5000 was given to the initiator of Kemase Cultural Centre in Lufa District.

The provincial administration was called upon to consider a draft memorandum of understanding with the National Cultural Commission that has been with the administration for some time.

The NCC is a small office and could not deliver cultural services to the people of Eastern Highlands alone and would need a partner to work together with and the MOU is a way forward.

Kilanda mentioned that Goroka MP Aiye Tambua was very helpful and hinted that it would be good to see the rest of the eight MPs showing interest in the delivery of cultural services to the people of EHP.