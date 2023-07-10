Cultural groups and festivals called to register

He said it was now time to affiliate and register their respective groups and festivals with the NCC. Minister Leonard made these remarks during the launching of the Fifteenth Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival on Friday 7th June.

“The National Cultural Commission is the only authority in the country who are here to regulate anything that belongs to culture and tradition in the country. Come and affiliate and through NCC we can now give recognition, prominence and support to your respective cultural groups and festivals,” he said.

Leonard called for the need to do proper regulation, control and monetizing of culture and tradition in the country so that the people in their localities would benefit out of this process.

“If we do not regulate and control it, somebody else will monetize it, and our people will miss out, whether it be cultural groups or festivals. It is incumbent on each and everyone to come and register your festivals and cultural groups through the NCC, so we are able to assist you to benefit more,” Minister Leonard said.

He commended the Sepik River Crocodile committee led by its Secretary, Jacob Marek for their efforts in ensuring the festival was registered with NCC.

With the theme; ‘Celebrating Festival Tourism after COVID -19’, the event is set to draw a genuine number of tourists expected to attend the festival.

Minister Leonard said the Sepik people shared a unique bond with the Sepik River as part of their eco system. Highlighting the significance between the river in which the crocodile signified its cultural identity.

“Today marks a very important occasion where we witness the national cultural commission give its support for this important festival in Sepik. Through the support of the national cultural commission and the Tourism, Promotion Authority, we can now bring it to the next level, promote and harness more for tourism purposes,” He said.

Minister Leonard presented a K10,000 cheque to the Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival committee Secretary Marek, on behalf of the PNG National Cultural Commission

NCC Executive Director, Steven Kilanda also expressed his support for the Sepik River Crocodile festival, highlighting the significance of the co-existence of culture and the natural environment.

The Sepik River Crocodile and Arts Festival certificate was presented to Secretary Jacob Marek signifying the official launching of the festival.