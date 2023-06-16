Cultural Diversity Celebration

Addressing a distinguished audience, including future leaders of the country, Kilanda expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to discuss their ideas.

He also highlighted the importance of the occasion, as it marked the launch of the book titled "Celebrating Cultural Diversity: Student Essays," co-published by the Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies and the National Cultural Commission.

As Kilanda explained, the NCC plays a crucial role within the Ministry for Tourism, Arts, and Culture, while the Institute of Papua New Guinea Studies serves as a national cultural institution dedicated to cultural research.

The event not only celebrated cultural diversity but informed attendees about Papua New Guinea's future ratification of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions.

Esteemed individuals from the NCC, IPNGS, and UNESCO shared their perspectives on cultural diversity, making the occasion both enlightening and necessary.

Kilanda emphasized the significance of celebrating the richness of Papua New Guinea's cultures. He underscored the vital role that dialogue between cultures plays in achieving peace and sustainable development for individuals and nations.

Inter-cultural dialogue, he stated, serves as the best guarantee of peace and fosters economic growth while enriching lives intellectually, emotionally, morally, and spiritually.

The speech by Kilanda highlighted the importance of cultural diversity, intercultural dialogue, and the ongoing efforts of the NCC to celebrate and preserve Papua New Guinea's vibrant cultures.