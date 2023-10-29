Cultural collaboration dialogue

The partnership aims to strengthen and promote cultural programs and initiatives in communities across the Western Province.

A delegation from the Western Provincial Authority, led by Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyu and representatives of the Shell Kabang cultural festival committee, recently visited the NCC headquarters in Port Moresby.

They presented reports related to the Western Shell Kabang Cultural Festival, which was held during the Independence period in Kiunga, Western Province.

During the visit, Kaiyu engaged in a brief meeting with the Executive Director of the NCC, Steven Kilanda, expressing their intention to enter into a constructive and collaborative partnership through a memorandum of understanding (MoU) in the coming months.

He emphasized their commitment to align this partnership with the Western Province's five-year development plan, which encompasses various cultural programs.

Kaiyu clarified that the intention is not solely monetary but to create a partnership that will aid in cultural development and boost the tourism sector in the province. They plan to use cultural programs and initiatives as the foundation for this initiative.

Furthermore, Kaiyu highlighted the vast landmass of the Western Province and its rich, diverse authentic cultures, which need to be nurtured and preserved for future generations.

The primary objective of the visit was to demonstrate support for the Shell Kabang cultural festival and the development of other cultural festivals and shows within the Western Province.

National Cultural Commission Executive Director Steven Enomb Kilanda expressed his gratitude to Western Provincial Administrator Robert Kaiyu for the courtesy visit.

He noted that Kaiyu's visit symbolizes a genuine eagerness to collaborate with the NCC in developing a cultural plan, enhancing cultural programs, and delivering cultural services in the province.

Kilanda explained that they are planning to create five cultural development plans that align with the provincial five-year development plan. The MOU is expected to be signed in the coming months once all necessary paperwork and documentation are finalized.

Additionally, there are plans to establish a cultural centre in the Western Province as part of their future initiatives.