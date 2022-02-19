CT Scan Machine Must Be Maintained

Dr Kata said, “We must look for a better location to place the CT scan machine so that doctors can access the location and can be able to treat patients amicably. Maintenance of such machines is very vital and needs a specialist person to look after it.”

She committed to making sure the CT scan fulfills its intended purpose.

“Bai me make sure that wok blo displa machine bai mas kamap o mak blo em. Em ino inap kamap tamblo, but imas kamap lo mak blo em stret or antap lo em.” (I will make sure that this machine is used to its full potential.)

She clarified that the CT scan machine is a high technology machine that obtain detailed internal images of the body for diagnostic purposes.

“Taim yu kisim birua lo het blo yu or yu gat cancer, or ol women kain ol liklik sik or bikpla sik lo ol bikpla man igo inap lo ol liklik pikinini, displa masin bai soim ol dokta wanem kain hevi em i stap lo bodi.” (When you have a head injury or some type of illness like cancer, this machine will help doctors identify the problem.)

Dr Kata emphasized that training is paramount in using the CT scan machine. She clarified that in order to get a radiologist, one must be trained for more than four years to operate such a machine.

Dr Kata also expressed that the country lacks radiologists.