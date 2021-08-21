CSO Forestry Workshop

A Civil Society Organization Forestry workshop held recently in Port Moresby ended with representatives of participating Forestry CSOs expressing their views on the issues affecting the forestry sector and the owners of the forest.

“It is concluded that forest authority and the forest management in PNG has gone out of hand. What has been reported in the Barnett Inquiry some 20-30 odd years ago with recommendations made for improvement but this has not taken effect,” Lester Sere said.

This workshop came about as a result of a 2019 National Forest summit organized by PNGFA & the government.

Pamela Avosi, Coordinator for National Land Program with Forcet Ltd pointed out that the National Forest Act is 30 years old and the amendments through the years had weaken it thus creating loopholes.

“Then landowners become spectators and do not benefit from their forest resources. Even though they own forest, but with what is stated in the Act and with concessions in terms of benefits. The landowners are mainly missing out on economic benefits and they’re suffering on their own land,” Pamela Avosi said.

Civil societies work with landowners on the ground and they witness a lot of abuse from outsiders on the landowners when they question the method of operation or when they try to resist, such as Benny Newai.

Newai is a landowner from Manus described his ordeal when the police arrested him and tied him with a cable and left him in a container cell created by the company for eight hours.

Oro Governor, Gary Juffa who was invited to officiate the closing, talked about his own experiences in the fight against illegal loggers in his province and the steps being taken to ensure original landowners benefit from their resources.