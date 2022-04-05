CS Ready For Election Operation

Commissioner Pokanis said 500 CS officers will be directly involved with the Police, Defence Force and the Electoral Commission officers during the election to be deployed out of their area of operation.

He said the others that will remain in their respective provinces will be working together with the electoral commission and the police and those who will be participating directly in the 2022 National General Election.

Meantime, Beon Correctional Service Commander, Andrew Polis stated that his officers have started preparing for the election operation since the beginning of the year.

He said the officers earlier this year had a dedication mass, where the United Church leader prayed for the officers before releasing them in preparation for the 2022 election.

Polis said the others who will be in the province will work closely with the police and the electoral officers to provide security during the election. He said they are prepared but the problem with them now is logistics especially vehicles.

Polis said they currently have two vehicles that ares now in operation but he said officers will need more transport for mobility during the election and those stationed at the prison will need vehicles to transport prisoners to court and for other administrative functions.

Commander Polis said they would see how they will work around all these issues and work closely with the police during the election period.

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent, Mazuc Rubiang also confirm that the CS officers will be working with them during election.

He said in preparation for the election, officers from the two organization will be doing route march every Wednesday and Saturday leading up to the election to keep themselves fit to travel to remote parts of the province.