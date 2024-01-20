CS heroes honoured

They say, you just got to ‘Receive God's healing from painful memories’, this was told in unison by Correctional Service members of the Beon jail in Madang yesterday.

Every year, just as on ANZAC and Remembrance Day, CS officers nationwide also commemorate their comrades who served during the civil crisis on Bougainville. Each province hosts according to their marked dates, for Madang’s Beon CS, it falls on January 17th.

This event starts as early as 5am in the morning with a dawn service, parade and laying of wreaths or calling the names of those that had fallen during the crisis and after. Yesterday, due to the Provincial Administrator being busy with the Provincial budget sitting, the event was scheduled for 1pm at the Beon Chapel.

It was a solemn service, with reassurances of the Love and Mercy of the Lord upon everyone’s lives and each man’s purpose on Earth. Reiterating the fact that all things happen for a reason at a given time and place.

This year signifies the 23rd service which began as a result of the massacre/ambush of correctional service officers on Bougainville during the crisis, at Kuveria on November 17th 1989. This is stated as the dark day for all Correctional Services. Apart from speeches, there was time for those currently serving who were at some point in time deployed to Bougainville.

The crisis was a historic point of time for all Papua New Guineans, many loved ones who were called for duty into Bougainville perished when the intensity rose, manning the Kuveria Correctional facility in Kieta, as part of the Law and Justice sector.

These officers shared their experiences of the compelling dark side of their jobs, the challenges and uncertainties faced, the terrifying and near-death experiences, heroic deeds and the light moments of the Bougainville crisis.

Beon Commander Jackson Gubag, was also one of the many men deployed to Bougainville, at the age of 25. He stated that experiences there have taught so many life lessons and he remembered those he diligently served with, who now have passed on, and the few of those that remain. Amongst those who went was female officer Inspector Janet Chow, who worked in Administration.

“Although many of us came back, many also passed on from the wounds brought back from the crisis, as there were no proper medical facilities and treatment available. I have also learnt to treat all issues appropriately, to avoid them getting out of hand. This also goes to all leaders, as we do not want to see another crisis in PNG happen ever again. The impact is drastic, and if we do, it will be worse than the Bougainville crisis,” Commander Gubag shared.

The moving ceremony ended with Deputy Governor Frank Lau and Deputy Governor Pewa Aimai committing to build a monument for Beon, so that names can be written and wreaths can be placed.

Correctional officers also requested the Provincial Administrator to also recognize CS officers who served during the crisis for the Queen's Awards as well.

At the event the inmates were encouraged to reflect upon their lives and commit to changing, before going back into society.

Mr. Aimai also informed Commander Gubag and staff that he is ready to bring a submission worth K51 million for housing and other facilities into Beon. Administrator Lau also committed support for inmates.