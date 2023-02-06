Cruise ship season begins

Milne Bay Tourism Bureau Acting Manager Modakula Kunuyobu said tour operators welcomed the tourists.

He added that three new tour operators and 50 tour sites have registered by the Milne Bay Tourism Bureau.

He said the increase in new Milne Bay tour operators and site owners was encouraging as there is demand to meet the increase in the number cruise ships arriving into Milne Bay.

According to the Cruise Ship Tourism Schedule 2023-2026 in February, 5 cruise ships will arrive in Alotau, making it the busiest month for Milne Bay cruise tourism.

The cruise ships that have arrived and departed this year already are the; Paul Gauguin on January 27, Coral Princess on January 29, Silver Shadow on February 1 and MS RSS Explorer Regent Seven Seas Explorer on February 4.

Kunuyobu said there is emphasis for Milne Bay people to take on this opportunity to receive extra tourists on Battle of Milne Bay War Tours, Village Highlights, Adventure and Agriculture Tourism.

"All Milne Bay people are encouraged to develop your tours and sites and develop your products with building safe hygiene toilets and observing COVID 19 protocols for future tourists that visit Milne Bay,” he added.

He said the recently launched 2023 Milne Bay Provincial Cultural Events Calendar is programmed to coincide with the Cruise Ship Tourism Schedule so tourists both local and international are able to attend the events.

First time expeditionary tour operator, VilLink Tours Managing Director, Maleta Tokwakasi, did her first organized tour with tourists on the Silver Shadow on February 1.

Tokwakesi took a convoy of buses on village cruise to Divinai village.

A new registered Battle of Milne Bay tour site owner, Betty Paliau, at Kaloi, said she got her first Australian war historians visit her site on January 29.

Paliau says there needs to be better coordination between tour operators that bring visitors to the site.

The 2023 Cruise Ship Schedule is as follows: