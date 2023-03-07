Crowning ends Hiri Moale Festival

The atmosphere on the final day of the 49 Hiri Moale Festival was lively, as people from different Motu Koitabu villages gathered at the Sir Hubert Murray stadium to support the eight contestants competing for the Hiri Hanenamo crown.

The Hanenamos delivered their last traditional performances before the judges made their final decisions. Over 5,000 people packed the grandstand and gave a standing ovation to the eight young women who showcased their cultures and traditions.

Motu Koita Chairman, Dadi Toka Jnr was congratulated for his leadership and passion, and the Motu Koitabu Assembly Members was praised for their dedication in continuing the festival despite the challenges brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

Member for Hiri-Koiari, Keith Iduhu was privileged and honoured in being part of the Festival and joining the Kisere Bada 5 Lagatoi. He also noted the great experience of seeing cultural heritage in action in the Capital City.

Kinm-Josh Damari of Tubusereia was announced the 2023 Miss Hiri Hanenamo Queen, Miss Tatana - Lilly Henry was runner-up. Miss Kouderika – Rei Arere received the Hetura Award, Miss Pari – Quanaki Gaudi received the Cultural Knowledge award, Miss Elevala – Hevari Agalu received the Best Koe (swaying of grass skirt) award, and Miss Gaire – Margaret Winnie received the Best Traditional Attire award.

Under the leadership of Toka Jnr, the Festival has grown in size and quality, with more participants, better organization, and more sponsors.

Governor Parkop expressed his appreciation for these developments and pledged an additional K300, 000 to increase NCDC Contribution to K800,000 for the 50th Anniversary Festival next year.

He urged everyone to continue working together to ensure the survival, prosperity, and culture of the people and to inspire and educate young people using the Festival as a platform.