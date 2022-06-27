Crowne exhibits 'Grim Jordan' paintings

The paintings are on display both within the hotel and at the Port Terrace Restaurant & Bar. The unique art pieces showcase a mixture of local traditional culture intrinsically woven into a contemporary and quite detailed impression of various characters.

There are five pieces on display, and they vary in size. Each painting has a unique tale based on the personal experiences and memories of the artist Jordan Morris’ life in Papua New Guinea.

General Manager, Kahlia O’Shea said, “We are thrilled to provide a platform for young Papua New Guinean talent to showcase artwork. Our surrounds make a great backdrop for Jordan’s beautiful art.”

The Crowne Plaza stated that its brand entails provision for an offering outside the traditional hotel experience. The paintings will exhibit at Crowne Plaza Residences Port Moresby for 12 months. Iinterested buyers can view the pieces and collect the painter’s contact details at the Port Terrace Restaurant & Bar.

In addition, the hotel has also recently opened its very own convenience store, The Wantok Shop.

General Manager, Kahlia O’Shea said, “The Wantok Shop is quite fitting as it caters to tenants and guests within the compound and surrounding area. It’s a nod to the reciprocal relationship of favours between kin and community members.”