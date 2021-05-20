Critten Told To Resign

The community led by Member for Kiriwina-Goodenough, Douglas Tomuriesa made this call after raising concerns on the lack of leadership at the helm of the Milne Bay Provincial Government.

They say the Governor is also unfit for the role due to health conditions.

The community representatives including the President of the Milne Bay Friends Foundation, Allan Baniyamai, Law and Order Chairman Robert Igara, presented a combined dialogue at a press conference in Port Moresby yesterday.

Mr Tomuriesa said: “Speaking on behalf of the silent majority of the Milne Bay people at large for that matter, the call is very clear.

“The call has been made by several of our elders and leaders of the province. I have also made the call on several occasions, recently at our provincial government meetings. I made it clear in the presence of the Governor that he should consider stepping aside.”

Allan Baniyamai said under section 17 of the Organic Law on Provincial and Local Governments (Organic Laws), it is intended by the provisions that a person must be fit and proper to hold the position of the Governor.

“Look at those provisions and how they were set out, the intention of Parliament in there is that, a person must be fit and proper to hold the position of Governor. Fit meaning mentally fit as well as physically,” said Mr Baniyamai.

“We humbly call on Governor Critten to immediately resign or step aside to allow for a vacancy under Section 19 of the Organic Law, whereby the Provincial Assembly will elect a new Governor.”

Mr Igara also stated that the community wants the Government and concerned agencies to address this immediately:

Alotau police to refrain from further police brutality

The gang led by Baker to stop the attacks and allow dialogue and the law to take course through law enforcers.

Also to ensure that the evictions of families are being dealt with as humanely as possible.

The Milne Bay community in Port Moresby is liaising with communities in Alotau to discuss strategies to deal with the current law and order issues in the province.