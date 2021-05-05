Criminals damage ATM in Banz

BSP confirmed the incident where criminals damaged one of the banks ATMs on early hours of Monday.

They were unable to take money after the security alarm went on alerting security and police to the site.

BSP Group CEO, Robin Fleming said this is not the first time criminals have targeted BSP sub-branches in the country. The recent incident was at Kerowagi Rural sub-branch in Chimbu Province last month.

He said it is disappointing as this is the only branch that is providing essential banking services to a large population in the province.

Mr Fleming is calling on leaders in Jiwaka to take ownership of their community and to create a conducive business environment.

In the meantime, the branch has resumed operations and police are investigating the incident.