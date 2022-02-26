Criminals Caught

The police unit pursued the gang and arrested three suspects at the Erima settlement. No casualties or fatalities were reported.

The damaged windscreen of a police vehicle.

Prior to this incident, five suspects allegedly committed a crime at East Boroko where a female doctor was held at gun point and robbed of her laptop and phone. Three other victims in the same incident were also robbed and threatened to be shot before the criminals made their get-away.

These crime incidents were reported to police and transmitted across the police radio network.

A stolen grey Mark 2 sedan used as the get-away vehicle, was spotted and chased by the Sector Patrol Fox 302 near the Gateway Apartments at 7 mile.

The high-speed car chase went into the Erima settlement where the suspects daringly fired two gunshots at the police who pursued them on foot. The criminals abandoned the car and fled into the settlement.

Two of the suspects resisted arrest and struggled to escape but were subdued and taken into police custody.

The suspects Norman Kasi 25 of Ambun Enga, Awaia Silai 19 of Abau Central, and Swami Andrew 28 of Morobe Province were taken to the NCD Motor Squad and separately charged for their crimes.

Each were charged for Armed Robbery under section 386 (1) (2) (a) (b) & (c), with one count of attempted murder under section 304 (a) of the PNG Criminal Code Act.