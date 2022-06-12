Criminal Wounded In Shootout With Police

Madang Provincial Police Commander, Acting Superintendent Mazuc Rubiang said according to police report, it was alleged that last Saturday at around 10pm armed criminals held up a Chinese family at their residence at Masingun.

The criminals used a harmer and broke open the gate and entered the residence to rob the expatriate family K60,000 in cash and valuable items.

PPC Rubiang said the police went to the scene but robbers had escaped. The police later searched for the criminals after a tip off.

“The police pursued the criminals at Baur village along the South Coast Highway. The police set up roadblocks to capture the gang members.”

The vehicle the criminals used was later spotted at Asuar village where some of their gang members were dropped off and police gave chase.

PPC Rubiang said the police officers gave signals for the vehicle to stop but they kept driving until they reached Erima Junction, where the vehicle slow down and the armed men jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bush.

They discharged several shots on the pursuing police vehicle. A shootout took place at the junction of Erima for about 20 minutes. The driver was shot and wounded.

The wounded driver was taken to Modilon General Hospital Ememrgency Unit and currently nursing his wounds.

“The suspect driver will be charged for armed robbery once discharged from the hospital.

The identity of other armed robbery suspects are known and police will apprehend them anytime.”