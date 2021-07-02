Crime Rife In Suburbs

There has been a growing concern among city residents and commuters, which has led NCD Governor Powes Parkop, Acting NCD/Central Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr and Metropolitan Superintendent Gideon Ikumu to put resources together to address the issue.

In a recent meeting, NCD Governor Powes Parkop said unemployment, urban migration, growing population and economic crisis are some of the factors contributing to social tensions.

Met Sup Ikumu said simple measures like better traffic management, road diversions and roundabouts to counter hold-ups that frequently happen at the traffic lights were needed.

“Communities must take ownership and help police identify criminal elements, noting the challenge of one policeman/woman for every 2000 people,” said Commander Anthony Wagambie Jnr.

NCDC have offered support to the police by building a police post in Erima, donating two marked police vehicles for patrols, closure of traffic lights at Erima on a trial basis to allow flow of traffic and initiating a community neighbourhood watch.

Furthermore, the meeting has thought out that CCTV cameras will be helpful in identifying criminal elements and have installed this including the construction of a bypass road linking Jackson’s Airport to ATS road.