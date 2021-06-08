Crime Rate Concern

Referring to the latest sorcery-related killing that made headlines in the press, the Oro Governor said innocent women were being tortured and killed and nothing has been done about this nor have those implicated been arrested and prosecuted.

With all that has been going on in relation to the ever rising crime rate, Oro Governor Gary Juffa said that serious actions need to be taken on this matter.

Governor went on to add, “Every one of those persons should be rounded up and arrested and prosecuted. Not only that but the so called glassman the people who are identifying and perpetrating these crimes by pointing out people that they claim are witches, these people need to be arrested and locked up. Something has to happen about this. Just disgusting that this is happening in this day and age in our country, and the longer we do nothing about it and we ignore this, it’s just going to get worse. Right now around the world we are renowned for this type of barbaric activities taking place.”

Governor Juffa went added, “…we cannot say we are a progressive developing country if these types of acts continue to take place. In fact, we are regressing as a nation, we are going back to the dark ages.”