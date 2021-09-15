Credit Corp CEO Appointed

The company in a statement announced that Danny Robinson, who has been interim CEO of Credit Corporation since February, 2021 following the resignation of former CEO Peter Aitsi, will now lead the finance company’s CEO on a permanent basis.

Mr Robinson has been with Credit Corporation since May 2020 and was previously the Group’s Chief Operating Officer.

His extensive financial services career included senior executive roles with Suncorp and the Commonwealth Bank and as Executive General Manager of Banking at Kina Bank Prior to joining Credit Corporation.

According to the statement, Mr Robinson has a strong proven track record in customer strategy execution through business transformation and integration, establishing distribution networks in new markets, driving significant asset growth, innovative product design and delivering an outstanding customer experience.

Credit Corporation Chairman, Richard Sinamoi said Mr Robinson has proven himself since taking over as interim CEO in February.

“Thanks to his efforts, it was a smooth and effective transition to new leadership despite the challenging environment we have faced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. He has led the business through this difficult period with great determination,” said Mr Sinamoi.

“The Board’s decision on the CEO appointment considered the need for ongoing stability during a period of considerable challenges with a proven leader who has an in-depth understanding of our business, our markets and our strategic goals.

“His depth of experience across finance, strategy and financial services digital transformation, his inclusive and collaborative people leadership style, and his passion and drive made him the standout candidate,” he said.

Mr Sinamoi added that the Board is looking forward to its ongoing positive work with Mr Robinson as the Group progressed its strategic review.

Mr Robinson said he was proud to be appointed as CEO of Credit Corporation.

“Credit Corporation has been a PNG success story for more than 40 years. The original company was created by passionate individuals who wanted to ensure its customers got a better deal when it came to their financial needs.

“Our track record shows that our philosophy of providing simple finance products and being easy to deal with has resonated with our customers,” he said.

“I acknowledge the Credit Corporation team for their support and outstanding commitment to our customers as we continue to meet the challenges of the pandemic. Our team plays a vital role in ensuring the Group’s ongoing resilience and success. For all of us, being part of the Credit Corporation success story is great source of pride.”

In another senior executive appointment, Anneka Linge has been appointed as the Group’s new General Counsel and Company Secretary.

Ms Linge has an extensive background in corporate secretarial and corporate governance in a number of industries including financial services, legal services and mining over more than 20 years.

Prior to joining Credit Corporation, she was Legal Counsel and Company Secretary at Paradise Company Limited.

She is also highly skilled in risk assessment, corporate governance and occupational health and safety management systems.

“It is my pleasure to welcome Anneka to the executive team as General Counsel and Company Secretary,” Mr Sinamoi said.

“Her significant experience advising Boards and executive teams will be important for Credit Corporation as the Group transitions through the current challenging period and moves to our next exciting phase as a company.”