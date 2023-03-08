Creating NOCFS is strategic

The move to have an independent office from the former Community Development is a clear indication of the government’s support to the implementation of the Lukautim Pikinini Act.

CEO/Director for National Office of Child and Family Services, Simon Yanis told media during the Partnership Agreement signing with Save the Children PNG that this move is in the right direction to bring hope to children especially those street children and the marginalized.

“The government’s move to segregate the Child & Family Services from the old system of Community Development is a strategic move that gives more prominence to the Children’s welfare as an important issue,” said Mr Yanis.

He said the office is only our years old but it is strategically trying to position itself to implement the Lukautim Pikinini Act.

He thanked Save the Children PNG for coming to partner with them, bringing with it 40 years working in PNG and a nationwide network.

“We would like to be accountable for what all of us have been doing to government. As PNG, the Parliament and the NEC want to see what we are doing in this country and this system alone can able together. We can report to government, what we are doing on the ground. And this is an achievement of its own not for the national office but for the children of PNG,” Mr Yanis added.

Such partnerships will enable visibility for children to attract the government to do more for the children. Secondly, it is timely when the office is embarking on provincial engagement and provincial governors and assemblies committing to work for children.

“Like in Enga it’s a model province. Model province and we are now, the PEC has approved our submission to work there. And now the assembly has now approved a by-law to work in the province especially to empower the LPA to the Village Courts and leaders in the community to protect children and advocate for Children.”

Similar partnerships are in place with Central, NCD and Morobe, whose governors are coming forward to ensure that the children’s rights are protected.

Mr Yanis also thanked the churches and other CSOs both national and international for the great work they do in caring for children.

“And that goes to all our agencies out there who are working for children. I appeal that they are to follow the footsteps of Save the Children here so we can all collaborate and work to save our country. We have to save the children we are saving the country,” he added.