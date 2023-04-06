 

Cracking Down on Illegal Logging Activities

10:51, April 6, 2023
Chairman for Law and Order, Edwin Maigen, praised PNG authorities for arresting three Malaysians who were attempting to enter New Ireland with counterfeit money.

He called for the investigation, charging, and harsh punishment of these individuals, whom he alleges are connected to logging companies operating in New Ireland.

Maigen accused Malaysian companies of monopolizing the logging industry in PNG and harming the country's people and infrastructure.

Acting Provincial Administrator and Forestry Enforcement Unit Chairman Moses Taram expressed his concern about the incident and announced a crackdown on illegal activities at logging camps.

A task force comprising customs, immigration, police, and labor will investigate logging camps to ensure that these companies operate within the legal limits.

