CPNGFA donates to EHPHA Covid-19

The CPNGFA donated consumable items, oxygen cylinders and other items to the Eastern Highlands Provincial Health Authority (EHPHA) to help the COVID-19 patients and the frontline health workers, this week in Goroka.

The Association in a special meeting held in Goroka recently agreed to raise funds and assist the Goroka Provincial Hospital, as the numbers of COVID-19 cases is soaring at an alarming rate in Goroka and the seven districts of the province, including Kainantu, Henganofi, Unggai/Bena, Okapa, Lufa, Daulo and Obura/Wonenara.

Association Chairman, Bobby Chan said the association members who run businesses in communities in the province agreed that they should not sit back but assist the EHPHA.

“After an agreement, the Association raised one K100,000, to purchase oxygen concentrators and food stuff to support the patients and frontline health workers that care for the patients at the COVID-19 centre within the hospital,” Mr Chan said.

Also on the same token, the Goroka Chamber of Commerce also brought in a container packed with medical supplies for the patients.

EHPHA Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Joseph Apa was grateful that the business communities and individuals are coming forward to provide assistance in both cash and kind to support the Provincial Health Authority.

“The board, management and staff of the EHPHA are grateful to see its partners and business communities, institutions, churches and individuals being very supportive in the past two weeks. They have donated oxygen concentrators, medical supplies, personal protection equipment and various items,” Dr. Apa said.

He said the EHPHA is running out of resources and with such assistance coming in, it makes a big difference and with everyone’s assistance the pandemic can be managed and bring down the numbers in the province.