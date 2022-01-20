CPL Provides Platform For Artists

The campaign aims to bring together an array of talented Papua New Guineans to showcase their passion for art, whether they are designers or street artists the campaign would be the foreground to expose their talents to the general public.

Last year the campaign had over 700 entries from all over the country and out of the overall entries, five winners were announced. This year the campaign has reduced the number of winners to three as a means to focus on creating a line for this year’s winners.

“CPL as part of our group community responsibility we are into promoting local talent and culture. This country has a vast variety,” said CPL Group CEO, Navin Raja.

The competition is open to all age groups and is a great opportunity to showcase the wonderful talent we have across the country.