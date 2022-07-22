CPL Donates To Research

CPL donated three brands of blood glucose testers, or glucometers for independent quality research conducted by the UPNG SMHS.

The 8-week intensive research is in partnership with ReachSci, a research group, from the prestigious Cambridge University in England.

Head of CPL Group of Pharmacy, Pradeep Panda said to allow greater reliability, and transparency, they presented these City Pharmacy-stocked glucometers for self-monitoring done by diabetic patients and, customers in their homes.

He said this third party testing will allow for independent analysis on their products, and are committed to the Health and trust of PNG by partaking in this research, and will support for future partnerships with the UPNG School of Medicine.

Natasha Sueme, Rose Mayaune and Dr Shalon Taufa, are representing PNG through the ground-breaking research where over 20 countries are participating to check the accuracy and precision of commonly used glucometers.

Dr. Taufa thanked City Pharmacy for their support as they are 3 weeks into their research in data collection. She said the aim of the study is to ensure that glucometers maintain reliability after pre-market approval by manufacturers.

The Department of Health estimates 60, 000 cases, but about 10 percent is reported in the health system. Also present to receive the donation was the UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

The UPNG School of Medicine and Health Sciences, Executive Dean, Professor Nakapi Tefuarani said the donation is timely as it coincides with the University’s 5-year plan for research.

Observation indicates that both public and private hospitals and the PMGH that there is an increasing number of young people in their 30s being diagnosed with non-communicable diseases such as heart complications and diabetes.

Professor Tefuarani says that only innovative research will steer health development in PNG.