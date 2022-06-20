CPL donates K10, 000 to PSPNG

The Pharmaceutical Society of PNG were very grateful in receiving the donation.

The CPL Group has been supporting professional pharmacists for many years and continues to do so through events like the biennial gathering of intelligent minds in medicine.

CPL is currently running a scholarship for Pharmacy students at the School of Medicine at the University of PNG in coordination with CPL’s vision statement of helping to make a healthier and better PNG.

CPL Group Head of Pharmacy Pradeep Panda says that Initiatives of this kind are part of CPL’s contribution to nation-building.

Interim Vice President of PSPNG Iakuna Moide said it is the support and recognition of their efforts from large companies like CPL that they aim for quality training in their professional network.

The society’s Biennial Science Conference will be held in Port Moresby from the 28th to the 30th of September, 2022 with the theme “Emerging Public Health Treats – How can health workers and pharmacists respond to the challenges”.

The biennial conference is the only national programme that brings together pharmacists, pharmaceutical business houses, and also other health sector professionals and NGOs to share in advancements in the therapy, treatment, and science of medicines.