CPG receives land title

Governor Agarobe received the land titles from Minister for Lands and Physical Planning John Rosso in the presence of provincial administrator, ward counsellors and public servants, on Thursday.

This inaugural event took time and smart planning and eventually the 1.46 hectares of land now belongs to CPG. With it, the governor aims to create educational facilities and teach the next generation on political history, culture, tradition and more.

“This portion of land here when I moved in and we tried to do some changes here, I realized that this land never belonged to us. We only had, what you call, a certificate of occupancy. It belonged to one of the government departments, and was just leased to us. With the help of the Minister again, we went and pushed, like some other portions of land around the province and around the city, and we finally got a title to it now,” said Agarobe.

Governor Agarobe said that in parliament he decided to present a private members bill to address the issues facing the people of Central province by either changing or amending laws. He said the bill was about his people’s identity and the CPG is a part of that.

He said, “This is our turf, this is our seat of government here and we will always be here and thanks to our minister and the Marape/PANGU government, they have sealed this with giving us a title. That is a statement that we are recognized as a legitimate government.”

Minister Rosso commended Governor Agarobe on being the type of leader that gets the job done and being a first time MP, what he set out to do in the 3 years since being appointed, are gradually coming into fruition.

“Listen to your governor, he is going down the right path and listen to his visions. For everything, you need planning, planning is critical. You have witnessed the development of your own hospital and for the Central Provincial Government seat to create a museum that will look after the Central people’s cultural heritage and rights,” said Rosso.

Minister Rosso conveyed his thanks to Governor Agarobe saying, “We stand here to support the people of Central Province to achieve and realize their dreams and ambitions for a better Central Province, for a better people.”