CPG Dedication service

The theme for the dedication service is ‘Where God guides, He provides. Diverse but in Unity we can transform Central Province’.

Provincial Administrator, Francis Koaba said the theme should be considered by individual officers in the sector and taken seriously in order to move forward.

Governor for Central Province, Rufina Peter, acknowledged the work of the officers in the sector.

“We as people are born to serve, we are only here as pilgrims and so we have a short time to have an impact wherever God puts us. Short time in our families, schools we passed through and in our workplace where we undertake our responsibility with passion,” she stated.

She added that whatever capacity each officer is in, they are here to serve Central Province, and deliver with excellence to the people of in the rural areas.