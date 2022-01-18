 

COVID Tests Cease For AROB Travel

BY: Carol Kidu Jnr
07:40, January 18, 2022
236 reads

PNG Air has advised the public that effective January 13, 2022, passengers who intend to travel to Buka will no longer be required to obtain a negative COVID-19 test result prior to their travel.

However, are required to adhere to mandatory protocols set in place as per the new normal.

The Office of the Regional Pandemic Controller of the Autonomous Region of Bougainville, in lifting these measures has restored flights into Aropa Airport, therefore as a result, the airline has resumed services to Kieta.

Flights CG8820 on Sundays departs Port Moresby stopping over in Rabaul and Buka, while Flight CG8823 will operate the return sector and also via Buka and Rabaul to Port Moresby.

It is mandatory that passengers fill out the Air Passenger Travel Forms (APTF) at the Sales office and also the Health Declaration Form upon arrival whilst also maintaining the Niupela Pasin protocols.

Tags: 
PNG Air
Regional Pandemic Controller Office
Author: 
Carol Kidu
  • 236 reads