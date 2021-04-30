COVID-19 vaccine rollout plan out

The COVID-19 vaccine target population for the 1st Phase rollout is 103,725. COVID-19 cases are evident in all 22 provinces and the rollout plan covers all provinces, under relevant categories:

Healthcare workers and support staff in public and private health facilities 27,005

Quarantine and isolation facilities workers 427

Health students 4,413

Correctional Service officers 1,316

Border and immigration/customs 159,

Seaport workers 851

Airport/aviation and airline workers 1,084

Police 7,112, defense force personnel 1,833 and

Teachers 5,9525

Most of the provinces have almost all of the categories covered except for NCD and Central who only have the healthcare workers and support staff being listed for vaccination.

Gulf province will deliver vaccine to the healthcare workers and support staff, airport/aviation and airline workers, police officers and teachers.

Meanwhile, Milne Bay the recipients of the vaccine are 1,253 health workers and medical students.

Oro Province has all categories covered except for quarantine and isolation facilities workers, border and immigration and defense force officers.