COVID-19 Effects To Continue: Treasurer

Treasurer, Ian Ling-Stuckey stated this in the 2022 Budget Strategy Paper released recently.

Mr Ling-Stuckey highlighted that the loss in business and income will manifest in reduced corporate income tax earnings next year as filings for 2021 assessable year become payable in 2022.

He said despite the moderate improvement in the domestic economic activities, a sizeable reduction in corporate income taxes is therefore, expected from earlier estimates.

However, there is estimated to be a recovery in international trade and GST with the economic recovery.

The forecasts include a costing for a new telecommunications and banking levy that target the estimated super normal profits from the excessive industry concentration in these two sectors.

The levies will be designed to fall primarily on these firms shareholders rather than the

consumer.

The Treasurer pointed out that in 2022, revenue envelope is expected to be around K15,730.2 million.

This amount includes K456.2 million from the implementation of the NTRA bill expected to be fully implemented in 2022, fees and charges, and State-Owned Enterprises (SOE) reform measures (revised dividend policy), which is expected to be rectified and implemented in 2022.

These revenue measures require policy actions to realise the amount costed.

The Department of Finance is working towards bringing the Non-Tax Revenue Administration Bill through Parliament for endorsement, while SOE reforms including the revised dividend policy are expected to be implemented in 2022, building on from the progress made in 2020 and 2021.

Further, donor grants projections for 2022 has been revised slightly up from the 2020 outcome, taking into account the current trend in donor-funded spending and expected continued assistance from donor partners relating to the COVID-19.