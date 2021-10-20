COVID-19 claims 2 teachers

From a primary school in Lae (name withheld), one teacher passed away last Monday while another yesterday (Oct 18th).

“We closed the school yesterday and everyone was ordered by the head teacher, and all the teachers were taken down to the Sir Ignatius Kilage Stadium for COVID testing,” said Tangui.

Contact tracing and testing are currently underway, with Tangui saying a decision will be made pending test results.

At Menyamya Primary School, five teachers tested positive.

“No deaths have occurred,” he stated.

Another teacher at Haikost Primary School, at Four-Mile, also tested positive. Tangui, however, said these schools will still operate as COVID-19 is here to stay.

“It’s a respiratory illness that will stay with us and we have to learn how to cope with it,” he stressed.

“So that’s what we’re doing in Morobe.”