Courts Orders Unauthorized Persons Not To Interfere

The interim order was against Police Commander for NCD Election, Martin Kelei and NCD Metropolitan Superintendent, Gideon Ikumu and any police officers.

With the deadline for the return of writs for remaining electorates tomorrow, Friday, 19th August, the Electoral officials in charge of the NCD Regional seat counting will continue without interference or threats from Police.

In handing down the decision this afternoon, Justice Joseph Yagi said, “In the best interest of the country, people and Port Moresby city, counting must come to an end.”

He said according to the five affidavits filed by incumbent Governor, Powes Parkop that included two police officers and a scrutineer, indicated there was strong evidence that the defendants interfered with the counting process.

“The evidence seem to show that Police undermined the power of the Electoral Officials”, he added.

Lawyer representing Parkop, Moses Saka argued that the Constitution states that the responsibility of conducting elections rests alone with the Electoral Commission and not unauthorized individuals.

He presented in court that the defendant, Kelei ordered to stop the counting of three ballot boxes for the Koki-Wanigela polling locations.

Justice Yagi has also given the defendants, Kelei, Ikumu and Commissioner David Manning through their lawyer, Solicitor General Tauvasa Tanuvasa the liberty to file affidavits within three days’ notice to set aside or bury the interim orders.