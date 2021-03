Registrar Ian Augerea in a statement said the decision was reached following the surge of infection in the last two weeks in NCD and nationwide.

Four staff, including two judges, have tested positive to COVID-19.

The shutdown began today, Monday 15th of March, and will be lifted on Friday 29th March 2021.

In the meantime, judges will continue to work in their chambers or from home.

All cases listed for the next two weeks have been adjourned to March 30th.