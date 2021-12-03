Court Staff Sharpen Skills

The PNG Centre for Judicial Excellence (PNGCJE) delivered the training in Port Moresby on 22 and 23 November, 2021. Fourteen Court staff based in Waigani attended the training.

Training facilitators included Executive Director PNGCJE, Dr John Carey, Deputy Executive Director Sam Kaipu, Manager Research and Publications, Debbie Laudiwana and Program Officer for Judges and Magistrates, Tongia Kekebogi.

Executive Director Dr Carey said the objectives of the training were for staff to set smart goals, use routine to maximize productivity, stay on top of to-do list and start new tasks and projects on the right way using basic project management techniques.

He said that productivity is a measure of staff efficiency and effectiveness in doing something in a correct manner, or simply put, how quickly one can do something correctly.

Topics covered included, customer service, setting smart goals, scheduling yourself, tackling procrastination, organizing and planning, improving professionally and words from the wise.

The participants found the training satisfying and indicated that the topics covered were useful, and will enable them to be more productive and effective in caring out their duties. It also gave them more confidence in performing their respective roles.

One of the participants was Serah Paua, Manager PNG Sentencing Database -Supreme and National Courts.

Paua said the productivity training was a timely, given that the year is ending and staff will need to plan, organise and think professionally towards building themselves personally and publicly.

“Time management is paramount and training on this topic was very helpful, together with Customer Service techniques which my officers required training on.

“The training is productive and looking forward to being productive as per the training title. We had skilled facilitators with great experience who designed and delivered this training, so we are thankful to be part of the team in receiving this training,” she added.