Court sentences man for misappropriation

Rodney Togumagoma, 50 years old from Kiriwina, Milne Bay Province was sentenced to three years imprisonment without hard labour.

The Court ordered that he serve at the Giligili Correctional Institution in the province.

Justice Theresa Berrigan in her decision said, “The crime was serious in nature”.

She ordered that the sentence will be suspended on the conditions that the;

1. Restitution in the sum of K68,400 is paid into Waisi’s account within one year.

2. Serve a total of 80 hours of community service.

3. Be of good behavior for the period of the sentence.

It is alleged that in July 2020, Waisi approached Togumagoma after learning that he was involved in buying and selling gold in Milne Bay Province.

Waisi made three deposits into accounts belonging to Togumagoma valued at K68,400 between July and August of 2020, and was promised to receive K94,800 in return after the sale of 600 grams of gold.

However, Waisi never received any money.