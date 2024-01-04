Court rules election of Anderson Mise void – order by-election

Runner-up in the election and former member, Patrick Pruaitch’s petition was upheld.

The courts found enough evidence of bribery to declare the election of Mise void.

Mise was found guilty of transferring monies to the bank accounts of the assistant returning officers of West Wapei and East Wapei LLGs respectively on different dates in July 2022 when elections were well underway.

Mise argued that the first 400 paid to the AROs were to help buy food rations for persons who had attended training for the Elections.

He also presented that the next K2000 paid to them was to provide food for people who have come from the district for counting in Vanimo.

The judge in delivering his decision said the argument by Mise is incomplete, vague and is against the circumstances in which the payments were paid. The judge added that the evidence was not credible and is he was not persuaded and so rejected Mise’s arguments.

And under s.215(1) of the Organic Law, the consequences of the commission of bribery is that the election of a candidate must be declared void and the consequence of this is that an order should follow pursuant to s.212 (3) of the Organic Law that a by-election the electorate be conducted.

The presiding judge in invoking this law declared the election of Mise void and ordered the second respondent who is the Electoral Commission to conduct a by-election for this electorate.