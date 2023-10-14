Court restructure bill still pending

In parliament on Wednesday October 11, Rabaul MP Dr Allan Marat posed questions to Minister for Justice and Attorney General, Pila Niningi to give an update on the status of this legislative reform.

Niningi said the bill is pending gazettal from the Office of the Speaker.

Speaker of the House, Job Pomat in response, told Parliament that he will see to it that this bill is gazetted to allow for it to be commended to parliament in the November sitting.

In March this year, the Department of Justice and Attorney General led by Minister Pila Niningi announced the restructure of the High Courts of Papua New Guinea. Niningi said the restructure will see the introduction of an “Appellate Court”, a court between the Supreme and the National Court.

The Appellate Court will hear appeals from the National Court whilst the Supreme Court will review matters from the National Court and hear Constitutional references.

By April 2023, the Department announced the National Executive Council’s approval of the submission to restructure the country’s higher court system.

Under the NEC decision, DJAG was directed to draft a Bill to amend Section 155 of the Constitution and establish another level of the High Court System to be called the Court of Appeal.

The court restructure will assist the Judiciary manage and reduce the backlog of cases for both civil and criminal matters. This will be supported by the increase in the number of Judges from 40 to 60 as announced by the Chief Justice.